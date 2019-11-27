Himanshi Khurana's Fiance: Is The Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Engaged?

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are getting quite close in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In yesterday's episode, both Asim and Himanshi confessed their feelings for each other. However, Himanshi has declared that she isn’t single and is engaged to a person outside the house. A gossip website has now revealed who her fiancé is.

According to the website, Himanshi’s mystery fiancé is none other than Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk. The report added that when they contacted Ammy, his brother picked up the phone and rubbished the rumours of the two being together. It has been reported that Ammy’s brother Bhagwanth stated that Himanshi is in no way related to his brother. He also added that Ammy is not the man that Himanshi has been engaged to. Ammy’s brother even went on to say that the two were not together in the past as well. Bhagwanth even added that Ammy is married. Though he did not reveal any details regarding Ammy’s wife to the website, he has firmly denied Ammy’s engagement with Himanshi.

Amninderpal Singh Virk aka Ammy Virk is a singer, actor and producer. According to reports, he owns a production house as well as a distribution company called Villagers Film Studio and In House Group respectively. Ammy has acted in the movie Angrej and won the Best Debut Actor Award at Punjabi Film Awards. He will soon be seen in the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83, the biopic of cricketer Kapil Dev. Ammy and Himanshi have shared the screen space in 2017, as she acted in a music video of a song sung by him.

Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after she won the Miss Ludhiana title in 2009. She is a popular singer and an actor in the Punjabi film industry. She has sung songs with some popular singers like Hardy Sandhu and Sippy Gill amongst others. She is now a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 13.

