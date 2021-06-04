Himanshi Khurana Gets Second Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'pura Hua Teekakaran'

Actor Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram to share the news of her getting fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, joined a series of celebrities who got vaccinated since India opened the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age. She, just like her fellow celebrities, remembered to raise awareness about getting vaccinated and posted a selfie on social media while getting injected at a hospital.

Himanshi Khurana gets fully vaccinated

Himanshi Khurana posted a selfie in which she is seen dressed in a maroon shirt. She ensured to keep her face mask on while getting the jab. Having clicked while getting injected by a nurse, she wrote, "Chalo pura hua teekakaran #fullyvaccinated," in the caption. Fans were quick to congratulate her for the same. While many wished her well, a few others enquired whether her boyfriend, Asim Riaz is doing well.

The actor also shared an Instagram story that read, “somethings from childhood are meaningful throughout life- vaccines are one of them. Remember, you never outgrow vaccines!” after getting her second shot. The Centre opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 years to 44 years from May 1, 2021. Himanshi had gotten her first dose of vaccine in the same week as the drive started. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor felt slightly dizzy for some time after getting her first jab.

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram has a huge following and she had begun spreading awareness amongst her fans about getting vaccinated way back. She even shared a fun video to spread awareness about getting vaccinated. Himanshi had shared a meme video made from Tom & Jerry footages and wrote, “Aha, Let’s get vaccinated”, in the caption.

Himanshi Khurana on the work front

Himanshi Khurana, who made her acting debut with Jeet Jangey Jahaan in 2012, went onto feature in several popular regional films like Sadda Haq, Leather Life, and 2 Bol. Before making her career in acting, she made appearances in several popular music videos like Jodi-Big Day Party, Supna, and Fasli Batteray. In 2013, she featured in Hardy Sandhu’s song Soch, from which she rose to popularity. She is currently working with Gippy Grewal on the upcoming movie called Shava Ni Girdhari Lal. She was a popular presence in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

IMAGE: HIMANSHI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM

