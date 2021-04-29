Himanshi Khurana Has A Funny Response To Fan's Question About Her 'really Good' Perfume

Big Boss fame Himanshi Khurana recently reacted to an important question on personal care by a fan. On Thursday, the Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam star took to her Instagram handle to share a screenshot of a DM by a fan about her perfume. In the picture shared by her, a fan revealed crossing paths with Himanshi and asked her about the name of her perfume. However, the 29-year-old's response to the same was all things hilarious.

Himanshi Khurana's reaction to a fan asking her about her perfume's name is funny

After sharing a "pretty" photograph of herself posing next to her car by a street, Himanshi Khurana recently posted a screenshot of a fan's DM to her after crossing paths with the Sadda Haq actor. Earlier today, i.e. April 29, 2021, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photograph of the DM, which read: "You crossed me and the perfume you wear wearing was really good. Can you tell me the name?" In her response, Himanshi wrote, "Yeh Toh Boht Bda Question Hai (That's a big question)", followed by multiple laughing emojis.

Check out Himanshi Khurana's Instagram Story below:

Himanshi Khurana's latest news

Himanshi's relationship with her Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam co-star Asim Riaz became a trending topic of discussion among netizens yet again. Almost a week after she spoke about her wedding plans with Asim, the latter also recently opened up about the same in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. When asked about their wedding plans, the model-actor set the record straight saying they are "too young" to focus on getting married as of now.

Asim stated that it is too early for them to think of their wedding as both of them are working right now. He added that although they are in a relationship, they are quite busy with work and want the best of both worlds. He also mentioned that eventually they will get married one day but didn't reveal how soon will that day arrive. Furthermore, he spoke about "living for his fans" and expressed that both he and Himanshi are currently focused on their work because they want to give it back to their fans with their work. Asim revealed wanting to motivate their admirers with their journeys because they are "outsiders" who managed to make it big in showbiz.

