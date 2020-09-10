Himanshi Khurana Posts A Cryptic Message On Her Instagram Stories Amid Her Medical Crisis

Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram to post a rather cryptic message which has left fans stunned and concerned for her health. The actor has been facing some medical issues after she was reported to have undergone surgery for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS, according to SpotboyE. Thus, the cryptic message has left fans concerned amid her ongoing health issues. Himanshi Khurana posted a story to her Instagram with a broken heart and a few words. According to the news portal, the actor’s health has further worsened and thus fans and her family are concerned about her wellbeing.

Himanshi Khurana has posted a cryptic message on her social media

Taking to social media, Himanshi Khurana shared an image with a black background with the words written in Hindi. The post mentioned that everyone has changed and thus she has her right to change as well. After the image, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a picture of herself in a black dress followed by a bunch of videos showing the road and the scenery outside her car.

However, prior to those posts, Himanshi Khurana had posted an image in which she can be seen seated on a wheelchair. It was during this time that fans assumed that the actor may have injured her leg. However, it was later revealed by the above mentioned news portal that she has been in unbearable pain due to PCOS. The illness has caused her to gain weight due to which she had been subjected to online trolling. Replying to those, Himanshi Khurana mentioned to the news portal that people have been trolling her without knowing that she has PCOS.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana will be seen next in a music video. She and her boyfriend Asim Riaz will feature in this video. Fans of the celebrities have adored them as a couple and thus wish to see them share screen space once again. Thus the fans have been quite excited for this new music video.

