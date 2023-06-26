Himanshi Khurana Highlights Animal Cruelty In Kedarnath; Karishma Tanna And Others React

Himanshi Khurana, recently went to Kedarnath on a religious excursion. However, her journey took an emotional turn when she came face to face with the distressing reality of animal cruelty. A video capturing her encounter has gained widespread attention on various social media platforms.

Confronting cruelty during Kedarnath trek

While making her way to the temple on foot, Himanshi Khurana noticed a horse lying unconscious on the ground, struggling to breathe. She compassionately approached the horse, offering it water and trying to alleviate its suffering by removing the burdensome ropes. After her efforts failed to improve its condition, she broke down into tears. At the end of the video, the horse regained consciousness and Himanshi patted him gently.

A plea to end animal abuse

Khurana took to Twitter to shed light on the mistreatment and harm inflicted upon horses and other animals used for trekking at places like these. In her tweet, she reminded people that animals, as embodiments of Lord Shiva, deserve respect and care. She urged individuals to refrain from inflicting harm upon these innocent creatures. The actress also slammed the people who harm animals in order to make their reels for social media.

Furthermore, she urged people to reconsider their choices when visiting Kedarnath. She reminded them that the arduous trek to the temple, spanning 24-26 kilometers, takes a toll on the animals forced to carry heavy loads. She also stated that people who are not physically or mentally prepared for such a challenging journey should refrain from partaking in the trek.

An emotional wake-up call from celebrities

Himanshi Khurana's emotional experience in Kedarnath has shed light on the alarming issue of animal cruelty during the pilgrimage. Several celebrities including Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai, Nishant Malkani, and Ayesha Shroff have voiced their concerns regarding the same. Karishma wrote, "Enough is enough".

While Nishant penned, "Do you really think God wants you to visit his shrine by showing such extreme cruelty to these voiceless creatures? Ban this crime," Rashami commented, "Humble request to all the sanatani. Plz speak up and save them. God dose not want this. And if u can not then this will never give u anything in return. God doesn't want this."