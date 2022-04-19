Himanshi Khurana Issues Statement On 'brainless' Trolls; Says 'let The Bygones Be Bygones'

On April 19, 2022, Bigg Boss 13 fame and Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana issued a statement in light of the trolls related to her personal matters. The actor took to her official Twitter handle and stated that despite maintaining a respectful stance after the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, she is being dragged into past matters by the fan accounts.

The statement comes after a media organisation had posted an article related to a controversy involving Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi. Soon after this, the latter lost her cool and issued a statement regarding the same.

Read Himanshi Khurana's statement here

The statement released by Himanshi read, "To all the respected media and Social Media trolls! I have been maintaining a sanctity, post Bigg Boss 13 and have refrained from talking anything ill against anyone and have always maintained a dignified silence on all the matters pertaining to anyone I was associated to in the past." It continued, "However, the media has still not been able to come on terms and have been instigating the conversations which have opened the doors for a lot of hate and have instigated unnecessary conversations amongst the fans and brainless trolls!"

Yes, I reiterate the word 'brainless': Himanshi Khurana

The note further stated, "Yes, I reiterate the word 'brainless' because it requires no brains to just sit back in your comfort zone and rip someone's reputation apart according to your own convenience. Being someone's fan does not mean that you will make the other person's life miserable by writing all the frivolous stuff."

Himanshi requests the media to 'stop digging out old matters'

Himanshi even requested media and fan clubs to let bygones be bygones. In the statement, she mentioned, "It's a sincere request to the media to stop digging out the old matters and let the bygones be bygones! I refuse to comment any further or malign myself by divulging into any conversations pertaining to the topics which hold no relevance for me! Love, Himanshi!"

Image: Instagram/@iamhimanshikhurana