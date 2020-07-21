Himanshi Khurana Gets Groovy With Her Girl Squad In This Fun Instagram Reel, See Post

Himanshi Khurana is currently basking in the success of her newly released song Distance. The actor also enjoys a massive fan-following on social media ever since her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. The Ohdi Shream singer never fails to keep her fans entertained with some fun posts and recently she shared one such Instagram reel wherein she can be seen shaking a leg with her girl squad.

Himanshi Khurana shares a dance video with her girl pals

The reel has the singer getting groovy with her friends and she can be seen humming the track along with one of her friends in front of the camera. The I Like It singer can be seen dancing in the hit Punjabi song, Jatt Mundeya. Himanshi can be seen looking pretty in a black top with pink floral designs. She also pairs up the look with a floral hairband. One can also spot some beautiful pictures of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant on the wall behind them. Take a look at the fun Instagram reel shared by Himanshi.

Himanshi was also seen in some romantic music videos with her beau Asim Riaz whom she went on to meet during her stint inside the Bigg Boss house. The two were seen in the tracks Kallah Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakha Kar which also went on to become chartbusters reportedly. Their infectious chemistry was also much well-received by the die-hard 'AsiManshi' fans.

On Himanshi Khurana's track Distance

Talking about her new track Distance, it is crooned by Himanshi herself and has an upbeat vibe to it. The song consists of some catchy Punjabi lyrics, groovy rhythm, and peppy music that instantly grabs attention. The Sadda Haq singer can be seen sporting a blue-colored gown in some parts of the track wherein she is acing her bewitching expressions. On the other parts of the song, the Its' My Time singer gets groovy with her girl squad and can be seen enjoying a fun drive. She also can be seen donning an all-red attire which she has paired with a red jacket along with a shimmery red bandana. The lyrics of the dance track have been penned by Bunty Bains. The music of the track is presented by Desi Crew.

