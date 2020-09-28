Himanshi Khurana Shares A Post Of 'Shaheed' Bhagat Singh On His 113th Birth Anniversary

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram on Monday, September 28, 2020, to share a picture of Bhagat Singh as today marks his 113th birth anniversary. The actor shared a simple picture of him. Seeing this post, netizens went all out to praise the martyr for his hard work and relentless effort of saving the country.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a monochrome picture of ‘Shaheed’ Bhagat Singh. In the picture, he can be seen sitting on a bed. One can also notice that Bhagat Singh is wearing a shirt and shorts. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing the picture, netizens went all out to comment all things nice on the post. The post shared by Himanshi went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes. Some of the users commented using the prayer emoji, while some praised him for his hard work. One of the users wrote, “Saare jahan se achha hindustan hamara ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³♥ï¸ bharat ke veer saputo ka desh” while the other one wrote, “#bhagatsingh â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About Bhagat Singh

The name of Bhagat Singh is associated with the revolutionary movement which contributed to India's struggle for independence. Bhagat Singh, born in 1907 and gave his life for the country on March 23, 1931, was praised for his passion and bravery to stand up to British rule. He, along with his associates Rajguru and Sukhdev, was sentenced to death by execution at the age of 23 on charges of assassinating British police officer John Saunders, who ordered violent police action against independence movement leader Lala Lajpat Rai. The famous freedom fighter is still being remembered and celebrated for his bravery and contribution to the country.

About Himanshi Khurana

On Sunday, Himanshi revealed that she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus after she participated in a protest against the farm bills passed by Parliament. The actor also requested all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for the same. She wrote, "I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. She added, "It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care". Take a look.

