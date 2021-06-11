Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Suroor 2021’ Stars Karan Wahi’s GF Uditi Singh; Singer Shares Poster

Singer Himesh Reshammiya's 3rd studio album titled Surroor 21 is all set to release on June 11. Ahead of its release, he shared a brand new poster which revealed that Dill Mill Gayye actor Karan Wahi's girlfriend Uditi Singh will be seen alongside him. Himesh wrote, "Surroor 2021, the album new poster with the Surroor girl, introducing Uditi Singh, she features with me in the title track; give it all your love and support. Let’s rock." Soon, fans congratulated him for the same. "Best of luck sir for the new album. You will rock," wrote a user.

Uditi Singh also shared the same and expressed her feelings about her first single with Himesh Reshammiya. She went on to call him a "rockstar" and wrote that she can’t control her excitement. She asked her followers to give it all their love. Gautam Gulati, Arjit Taneja, Kishwer M Rai, Rahul Sharma, Asha Negi, and many celebs from the Telly industry congratulated Singh for her new venture.

In the poster, Uditi, dolled up in a pink gown, looked into the eyes of Himesh, who pulled off a leather coat. The music, lyrics and voice, are given by the latter. In another poster, Himesh posed with a group of people who were dressed up in furry costumes. Looks like the team shot for the album in a desert. The track is all set to release at 12.34 pm.

Uditi Singh to feature with Himesh in Surroor 2021

Himesh also posted a reel in which he recreated his song Tera Surroor with his wife, Sonia Kapoor. The duo shared some warm moments while the singer lip-synced his emotional number. Vivek Verma wrote, "The rise of an era and the cult is back with his superhit, third album."

Uditi's Instagram gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional whereabouts. In 2020, she received her degree of Master of Business Administration with merit in Global Business. Meanwhile, she also shares pics from her several shoots. With Surroor 2021, Uditi will reportedly dip her feet in the world of the entertainment.

IMAGE: UDITI SINGH AND HIMESH RESHAMMIYA'S INSTAGRAM

