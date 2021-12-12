Hina Khan, Aly Goni & Others Remember Late TV Actor Sidharth Shukla On Birth Anniversary

The unfortunate passing of the popular television actor Sidharth Shukla on September 2 sent the entire entertainment industry reeling back. Although it has been over nearly four months since the actor's death, thousands of his ardent fans have ensured that the actor stays alive in their memory as they share several of his work on social media. On December 12, many netizens and celebrities alike took to their social media to remember the late actor on his 41st birth anniversary.

From Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss, the late actor had a flourishing career on the small screen as well on the big screen. Over the years, he made several friends in the film industry who have now taken to their respective social media handle to pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla who died on September 2 after suffering a heart attack.

Hina Khan, Aly Goni and others pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan reposted a fan post dedicated to the late actor with the caption, ''Happy birthday my dear friend Sid''. On the other hand, Aly Goni shared a fan's artwork to pay a tribute to Shukla. Gauahar Khan also shared a sweet note to Shukla on her Instagram story by writing, ''Happy birthday cutie! May you celebrate in heaven! Forever! Lots of love and massages to you!''

Actor Vidyut Jammwal also honoured the memory of his dear friend by dedicating a prayer for him. He captioned the post by writing, ''In SHUKLAS honor''. Vindu Dara Singh also shared an emotional tribute to the late actor on his birthday by writing, ''It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla''.

Additionally, he shared an interesting anecdote to give a glimpse of Shukla's possessiveness towards his fans. He wrote, ''Sid was v possessive abt his fans He told me “I want 2thank each of my fans,a thank u video looks like a formality” U know its not possible 2thank all but still I told him “We will find a way” But HE was called & he had to leave us all behind & walk away.. #HBDSidharthShukla''.

Image: Instagram/@alygoni/realhinakhan/realsidharthshukla