Valentine's Day is just around the corner and lovebirds Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have jetted off to Dubai for a quick romantic getaway. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of their vacation and it is all about her 'Peacock Love' diaries with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Time and again, the duo have given major couple goals to their social media followers. Hina's latest Instagram selfie gives fans an indication that the Television star is enjoying the time of her life.

Hina Khan's mushy selfie with Rocky Jaiswal

Donning a pink comfy ensemble, Hina Khan took to social media to click a new selfie with Rocky just moments before she boarded the flight. While airport fashion is quite difficult to nail, Hina, with her latest look taught fans how to aptly blend glamour with comfort. While the Naagin 5 star shares a contagious smile, on the other hand, Rocky leans closer as the camera captures them together. Needless to say, their fashion game was on point, however, their matching masks is what stole the entire show. While sharing the picture, only Hina hailed their bond as 'Peacock Love'. Catch a glimpse of it below:

In another photo, Hina Khan can be seen enjoying some drinks as she enjoys amidst the cloud from her luxurious seat. The post has received immense appreciation from her fans. Take a look at it here:

This is not the first time when the lovebirds have sent the internet into a meltdown. Previously, their romantic Rajasthan and Maldives vacation became the talk of the town as the duo shared umpteen photos on their official social media handles. From enjoying the cool oceanic breeze to embracing the sun, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are all about love and their social media is a testimony to it. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at it:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She was also seen essaying the role of Gauri Batra in the web series Damaged 2. Hina Khan has also featured in several web shows including Unlock, Wishlist and Lines. Apart from this, her music videos including, Baarish Ban Jaana, Raanjhana, Mohabbat Hai, Bhasoodi have also impressed her fans immensely.

(Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan)