Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh Visit Delhi's Chandni Chowk; Binge On Kebabs & More; Watch

Notable television celebrities Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh recently roamed around the lanes of Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, relishing some lip-smacking delicacies at the famous Karim's. In a video posted on social media, the duo were seen out and about amid the bustling streets, expressing excitement as they finally reached the outlet and ate kebabs, khameeri roti and more. Netizens reacted to the post as they recalled their memories in Chandni Chowk, further lauding the actors' bond.

Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh visit Delhi's famous Chandni Chowk

In the video making rounds on social media, Shaheer and Hina can be seen walking on the streets of Delhi as the former asks "Where are we going?." To this, Khan reposnds, "We are in the middle of the streets in old Delhi near Chandni Chowk and we want to have dinner at Karim’s... The OG Karim." The clip then pans to the their satisfied faces after tasting the food. Take a look.

Reacting to their post, fans dropped comemnts like, "Friendship goals, lot's of love #Shahina," "@realhinakhan I hope you guys enjoyed the real taste of Delhi. Its taste cannot be expressed in words," "omg this is so amazing," among other things.

Hina and Shaheer are known to be close friends, having previously worked together in the music video of Baarish Ban Jaana. Only days before, the stars dropped another hilarous video of them enacting a dialogue from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sharing the clip, Hina penned a quirky caption that read, "It’s just friends thing..shaheer sheikh itni Zor se maarne ki zaroorat nahi thi. He takes his actions way too seriously. More #ShaHina content coming your way..".

Ealier this year, Hina Khan grabbed headlines for her stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She has appeared in a number of hit TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and more. Meanwhile, Shaheer has been a part of Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHAHEERNSHEIKH)