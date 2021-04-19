Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh's 'surprise' Reunion Makes Fans Speculate New Project

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan and Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal actor Shaheer Sheikh took to their social media to share multiple pictures together. The duo cryptically captioned their posts as 'surprise' and fans could not help but speculate a new project cooking behind the cameras. Check out Hina Khan's Instagram photos with Shaheer Sheikh.

'What's the surprise?'

Clad in a blue dye print matching suit, Hina Khan can be seen endearingly embracing Shaheer Sheikh who sported an overall black outfit. The pictures showed off the duo's chemistry as they appeared relaxed with each other while clicking the pictures. Hina captioned the post asking her fans to guess 'What's the surprise' with a bunch of smileys. Shaheer Sheikh uploaded a similar photo and simply captioned the post as 'Surprise'.

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram stories

After clicking the candid pictures, the duo went to a restaurant to grab a bite together as Hina uploaded a video of them together. In the video, the duo appeared clad in masks. Shaheer also shared a video on his story where he captured Hina Khan sitting beside him on a car ride.

Pic credit: Hina Khan IG

Pic Credit: Shaheer Sheikh IG

Netizens' reaction to Hina Khan's latest Instagram post

Several fans could not help but swoon at the duo's chemistry in the candid pictures. The comment section was flooded with words of adoration for the couple while actress Pooja Banerjee dropped several heart emojis under the post. Fans also speculated that the couple did not meet by accident and that there was an upcoming project involving the two. One commented that it might be a music video and that they were excited about it.

Pic Credit: Hina Khan IG

A look at Hina Khan's Instagram

Enjoying an online fanbase of over 12 million followers, Hina often shares snippets from her professional and personal life. Hina Khan's latest post was an announcement of her new music video 'Bedard' along with Stebin Ben. The actress also shared a snap of her celebrating and wishing her fans on the occasion of Ramadan while donning a beautiful yellow traditional outwear with matching gold jewelry.

Promo Pic Credit: Hina Khan IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.