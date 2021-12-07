Hina Khan Announces 'Shahina Is Back'; Reunites With Shaheer Sheikh For 'Mohabbat Hai'

Actor Hina Khan took to her social media handle to announce the new collaboration with Pavitra Rishta 2 star Shaheer Sheikh. The duo proved to be a much loved on-screen couple after they flaunted their chemistry in the music video of the romantic ballad Baarisha Ban Jaana earlier this year. Reviving the same magic, the duo is all set to win over the hearts of the audience for a second time.

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh in 'Mohabbat Hai' music video

Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh took to their respective Instagram handle on December 7 to tease their upcoming romantic music video titled Mohabbat Hai. In the picture, Hina and Shaheer can be seen dressed in simple traditional attires, however, their outfits gave off retro vibes. In the caption, the duo referred to their popular couple name 'Shahina' by writing, ''#Shahina is back! ❤️''

The track is produced by Vyrl Originals and crooned by Stebin Ben and Pooja Singh Gujral, as per Vyrl Orginal's official Instagram handle. Additionally, the music video will be directed by Mohit Suri.

Netizens' reaction to 'Shahina is back'

In no time the actors landed themselves on the trending topic list on Twitter as many expressed their excitement to witness the duo's chemistry once again on screen. One user wrote, ''Yayyyy....my fav duo is coming back #ShaHina Super duper excited'' while another wrote, ''We are waiting only for u, for a long days... Now we really happy to see u together''

Waiting for the teaser 😍 and yes #ShaHina the craziest duo 💜🤍🕺🏻💃 — ʀɨօ ☄ (@Rio_ChaiPio) December 7, 2021

Earlier, Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media to share a hilarious video with the caption, ''You win hands down.. @realhinakhan #MohabbatHai #stupidgames😝'' In the video, the duo was competing with each other to see who has the longest tongue. Hina also replied to the post by writing, 'Lol😂 see everyone is writing that your tongue is longer😂

Ghustakh bohot lambi zabaan hai tumhaari ''

On the work front, the 37-year-old actor was recently seen in the OTT venture Pavitra Rishta 2 as Manav who was played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the first season of the popular Zee TV serial. He is currently seen in the role of Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahaani. On the other hand, Hina Khan was last seen in the Voot original movie Lines.

Image: Instagram/@shaheernsheikh