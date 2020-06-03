Hina Khan Borrows Mother's Raincoat During Rain But Does Not Miss Workout, Check It Out

That television actor Hina Khan takes her workout seriously is no secret. During the lockdown, Hina has been religiously keeping up with her routines and also urging her fans to do the same. Even when it was raining in the city of Mumbai, she did not forget to make her regular visit to the gym borrowing her mother's raincoat for lack of her own.

Hina Khan borrows her mother's raincoat for a trip to the gym during the rain

Hina Khan on the Instagram story posted several videos and pictures of herself walking to the gym. It seems that even rain cannot keep the actor from her daily workout sessions. Not having her own raincoat, she borrowed her mother's to get to the gym without getting soaked in the rain. In one of the pictures, she wrote, "I realised I don't have a raincoat This is my mommy's raincoat".

In the pictures, Hina Khan can be seen wearing a light blue floral raincoat with a zipper. Underneath she was wearing her sports attire. To and from the gym, Hina kept singing and dancing and keeping her fans entertained. She sang the old classic Rim Jhim Rim Jhim and Tupi Tupi Tap Tap. Take a look:

Also Read: Hina Khan Is Upset With "Daddy Cool" After He Refuses To Give Her Eidi

Also Read: From Eid Celebrations To Workout Sessions, Here's How Hina Khan's Weekend Looked, See Pics

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor And Hina Khan In Quirky Capes; See Pics Inside

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti & Hina Khan Rock In Traditional Yellow Suit: Who Styled It Better?

Also Read: Hina Khan And Neha Kakkar In Similar Outfits; See Pictures Inside

Also Read: Hina Khan Swears By This Mantra For Sweating It Out In The Gym

Also Read: Hina Khan Meets Beau Rocky Jaiswal 'after Ages'; Shares Cute Selfie

Also Read: Hina Khan Reveals Why Her Eid This Year Was More Special Than Usual

Also Read: Hina Khan's 'quarantine Routine' All About Working Out And Reminiscing Good Old Days

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti's Birthday To Hina Khan's Eid Post, Check Out Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

Reports say that cyclone Nisarga has now weakened into a cyclonic storm. By midnight it is expected to turn into a deep depression. Live updates by Indian Meteorological Department said that the cyclone has now turned north-east and likely to affect Nasik and surrounding regions. Not much damage is said to have been inflicted by the cyclone, however, one death has been reported from Pune.

Also Read: George Floyd Death: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & Other TV Actors Pay Tribute With Blackout Pic

Also Read: Hina Khan Flaunts Her Abs In Yellow Outfit; Says 'Don’t Wish For Good Body, Work For It'

Also Read: Hina Khan’s Latest 'licence To Chill' Post Makes Boyfriend Rocky Say ‘haye Garmi’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.