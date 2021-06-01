Hina Khan Calls Shaheer Sheikh 'Farzi Kashmiri' For Not Remembering Regional Song; Watch

Ahead of the teaser drop of his upcoming music track, Indian TV actor Shaheer Sheikh, on Monday, took to his social media handle and shared a BTS video, feat his co-star Hina Khan. Interestingly, in the video, Shaheer Sheikh can be seen singing Hritik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer song Bumbro Bumbro. However, amid his performance, Hina Khan dropped a truth bomb for the viewers as she revealed that Shaheer is only lip-synching the song and a person behind the camera is actually singing the song.

As the video progressed further, she called him a "Farzi Kashmiri" for not remembering a single regional language song. Amid this, Shaheer broke into laughter and defended himself by saying, "Yahi toh actor ka kaam hota hai (this is what an actor does)". Instagramming the video, Shaheer wrote a brief caption, which read, "Talent ki kadar he nahi hai (talent is not valued)".

Hina calls Shaheer a Farzi Kashmiri

Within a couple of hours, the video post managed to garner over 800k views, and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of fans and followers of the Kya Mast Hai Life actor flooded the comments section with compliments and various emoticons, including red-heart and heart-eyes. On the other hand, Hina Khan jumped into the comments section as well to call him a "Farzi Kashmiri" as she hashtagged it and wrote, "Yeah yeah yeah". Shaheer's Mahabharat co-star Sourabha Raaj Jain also dropped two grinning face emojis.

More about Baarish Ban Jaana video

Interestingly, the upcoming music track Baarish Ban Jaana will mark the first official collaboration of Hina and Shaheer. Their project was first announced in April 2021. The song will be released on June 3, 2021. The song, sung by Payal Dev and Stebin, will be a romantic number.

Apart from the upcoming single, the actors also have multiple projects in their kitty. Hina Khan was last seen in the fifth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy drama Naagin. Meanwhile, Shaheer was seen playing the lead in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, which went off-air in October 2020. Shaheer will reprise his popular character Dev in the sequel of his show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisi Bhi, also starring Erica Fernades.

