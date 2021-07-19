Hina Khan Celebrates 'Baarish Ban Jaana' Crossing 200 Million Views With Singer Stebin Ben

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan took to her social media to document her feast celebrating the success of her music video with Shaheer Sheikh. Unfortunately for the fans, the lead actor missed the celebratory party but, fans witnessed special guests at the event.

Hina Khan celebrates the success of 'Baarish Ban Jaana'

Teasing her fans for the past several weeks, the anticipation for Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's collaboration came to fruition after the release of the song titled Baarish Ban Jaana. Sung by Stebin Ben, the music video showed off the television actors' chemistry together. The music video was an instant hit among the fans as recently, it crossed 200 million views on Youtube.

Celebrating the feat, Hina Khan with singer Stebin Ben got together to party their hearts out. Hina took to her Instargam to share a brief glance into her party and also gave a shout to Shaheer Sheikh who could not attend it. However, they did not celebrate this success alone.

Sharing the feat with them was singer B Praak with actor Nupur Sanon. Nupur Sanon is the sister of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. Nupur was recently seen in B Praak's song video Filhaal2 Mohabbat. The song was appreciated and liked by the audience and crossed over 200 million views on youtube. The trio along with Rocky Jaiswal were seen cutting the cakes decorated with their music video poster. Hina also uploaded a couple of selfies and videos from their small party on her Instagram.

More on Hina Khan's TV shows and projects

The actor got famous after appearing in Star Plus's top rated show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played the role of Akshara. After playing the role for over seven years, Hina parted ways with the show and took up versatile roles for her future projects. She was later seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay playing the role of an antagonist, and Naagin 5. She also appeared in many music videos and OTT platform movies like Smartphone, Unlocked, Hacked, Humko Tum Mil Gaye, Patthar Wargi and Bedard.

