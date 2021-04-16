Hina Khan Conducts AMA On Instagram Ahead Of Upcoming Music Video Bedard's Release

Indian television actress Hina Khan recently conducted an AMA for fans on her Instagram handle ahead of the release of her upcoming music video. Khan's fans took the opportunity to ask their favourite actress a number of questions like asking her about her workout timings during Ramadan to which the actress responded that she hadn't started her workout in Ramadan as she's been "too occupied". Fans also wanted to know things like how many times the actress reads namaz in a day and if she prefers Hindi music over English, to which the actress gave candid answers explaining she reads the namaz whenever she gets the time and that she prefers both kinds of music.

Fans also asked Hina Khan about her upcoming song with B Praak, to which the actress responded it was "releasing next month". They also asked Khan about her upcoming projects to which the actress announced that she had a number of things "in the pipeline" and she would announce it when the time was right. When asked if she would walk the carpet at the Cannes film festival this year, she responded she would if the event takes place. Fans also expressed excitement over Hina Khan's latest upcoming music video for the song Bedard. Here are some other AMA questions that the actress responded to -

More about Hina Khan's Bedard

Hina Khan's latest work includes her upcoming music video for the song Bedard, which is scheduled to release today, April 16 at 2 pm. The actress announced the release date of the video via her Instagram handle. Hina also shared a number of stills and BTS images from the sets of Bedard, take a look below.

Bedard teaser

Hina Khan's Bedard teaser was released on April 14, 2021, just two days ahead of its release on April 16, 2021. The thirty-second clip begins with Hina Khan dressed as a bride and going up to Sapan Krishna and asking him to marry her. The teaser also shows clips of Hina Khan, Stebin Ben and Sapan Krishna sharing some sort of a love triangle. As the song is about heartbreak, the music video promises to capture the pain of losing a loved one. Take a look at the teaser for the upcoming video below.

