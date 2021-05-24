Hina Khan Consoles Mom After She Breaks Down: 'I Will Look After You, Wipe Your Tears'

Actor Hina Khan recently lost her father due to cardiac arrest. She shared a throwback post on her social media account, exactly a month after her father passed away, in which the latter was seen singing a song. Hina Khan's father's death shook their entire family. She recently took to Instagram to share pictures with her mother, in which she was seen consoling her. The mother-daughter duo was also seen shedding tears in the picture, remembering her late father.

Hina Khan consoles mother after father's death

Hina Khan and her mother were seen standing at the balcony and while Hina was seen talking, her mother was listening to the latter, keenly. The duo was also seen breaking down in between their conversation. In the caption, Hina Khan wrote a few touching lines for her mother. “MAA❤️ Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish..Teri Hifazat Mera Haq..I am no Therapist maa.. But I promise,I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN..ALWAYS..”(sic). She also wrote that they are strong and they will go through this together.

Hina Khan's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention from her followers. While many of her celebrity friends left 'love' emojis under her picture, one of her friends asked her to take care of herself and also take care of her mother. An Instagram user who seemed touched by her pictures wrote that the last picture in which Hina was seen breaking down and consoling her mother 'spoke volumes of emotions'. A user also wrote that the pictures Hina shared were too 'Precious'.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan’s latest song Patthar Wargi garnered 10 M views on YouTube. Sung by Ranvir, the music of this song is composed by B Praak while Jaani has penned down the beautiful lyrics. The music video also features Tanmay Singh, along with Hina Khan.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.