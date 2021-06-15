Hina Khan Continues The #50MillionCelebrations Of 'Baarish Ban Jaana' With Special Cake

Hina Khan recently starred in the music video of Baarish Ban Jaana, opposite actor Shaheer Sheikh. The song has turned out to be a great success amidst their fans and music lovers, with the music video having quickly crossed over sixty million views on YouTube, as of June 15. After sharing the success of it crossing fifty million views only two days ago, Hina Khan's Instagram saw the continued celebrations of the achievement today, with a cake that a fan sent to her.

Hina Khan's latest post showcase her continued ‘50MillionCelebrations’

On June 15, Hina Khan posted a Reels video on her Instagram handle showcasing her continued celebrations of Baarish Ban Jaana surpassing fifty million views on YouTube. In her Reels, Khan was heard thanking a fan for sending her a cake to celebrate the fifty-million milestone, while addressing that it was a little late for it since the video had exceeded sixty million views by the time. She added that it meant a lot to her nonetheless, and even read out the fan’s note that had arrived with the celebratory cake. “Thank you so much @realrishabgupta. This means a lot.. #50MillionCelebrations #BaarishBanJaana,” read the caption of Hina Khan’s Reels video.

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana break records

On June 12, both Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh had celebrated their video crossing the record of fifty million views, on their social media handles. Both of them shared a short clip of Baarish Ban Jaana on their feed with Khan’s caption reading, “Baarish Ban Jaana crossed 50million+ views on YouTube in just a weeks time! Overwhelmed with all the love for this one.” Further, she congratulated the entire team, her co-actor Shaheer Sheikh and their fans who she addressed as ‘#ShaHina’ in the caption.

The Baarish Ban Jaana song and music video had been released across platforms on June 3, 2021. Within a week of its launch, the song surpassed forty million views on YouTube. The song had over four million plays on Gaana and over two million on Saavn, the music streaming platforms.

Image: Still from Baarish Ban Jana music video

