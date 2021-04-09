Hina Khan Croons 'Aaoge Jab Tum' From 'Jab We Met'; Fans Impressed By Her Voice

Going by Hina Khan's latest Instagram video it seems that she is not just a great actor but a great singer too. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself singing the song Aaoge Jab Tum Sajna from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's 2007 hit movie Jab We Met.

Hina Khan croons Aaoge Jab Tum Sajna

The actor shared a black and white video in which she is singing the song while her face is bare of any makeup and she has let her hair loose in its natural wavy form. The video of Hina Khan singing was quickly picked up by her various fan pages who took no time in reposting her video to their fan club accounts. Check out Hina Khan's video shared by one of her fan clubs right below:

Netizens react to Hina Khan's video

Fans of the actor were impressed by Hina's beautiful voice and rushed to the comment section to share their views for the same. One user wrote, " really nice voice" while many chose to drop heart emojis. Read some of the fan comments on Hina Khan's video shared by her fan clubs.

Hina Khan singing videos

This is not the first time that Hina has shared her singing skills with the public. Last year she had shared a video of herself in which she was singing the 90's Kumar Sanu song Tum Dena Saath Mera from the movie Jurm starring Meenakshi Seshadri and Vinod Khanna.

Prior to that Hina had mesmerised everyone and lent her voice professionally on the occasion of Independence Day in 2017 to sing the song Vande Mataram.

One of Hina Khan's fan on Youtube shared a compilation video of her singing on different occasions. The video has crossed over 900k views on the video-sharing platform.

A Look into Hina Khan's Instagram

The actor recently won an award under the Best Actor in a Negative Role (Female) for her web series Damaged 2 at the IWM Buzz digital awards. Hina took to her social media to share the news with her fans.

Hina had recently taken a mini-vacation with Beau Rocky Singh Jaiswal and treated her fans with a lot of pictures from her beach vacay. Take a look at some of the pictures from her Maldives holiday.

Before jetting off for her vacay in the Maldives, Hina has walked the ramp as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week for the fashion label Tatwamm Couture. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor looked elegant in a velvet blue lehenga set.

