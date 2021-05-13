Hina Khan Details Her COVID-19 Recovery; Wears Father's T-shirt In Instagram Live Video

Hina Khan delighted her fans by interacting with them online amid a challenging phase due to her father’s death and her battle with COVID-19. The actor shared that she tested negative for COVID-19, though she was yet to reach full fitness due to some health issues. Right from wearing her father’s T-shirt to opening up about her new song Patthar Wargi, there were many details that she shared.

Hina Khan interacts with fans on health, father and song

When asked about her health, Hina shared, “I am okay, much better, I have tested negative, but I still have some cough and some heaviness on my chest. On my road to recovery, it will take some time.”

The actor stated that she had not been in the space of mind to come online and chat with fans, but had to take the decision due to her work commitments. “Hope you saw the teaser of Patthar Wargi. The song is very very beautiful, and I have seen all the tweets and posts, that you all have liked it."

"I was not in a state to go live, but work is worship and that comes first, you have commitments, I asked to delay it, as the song was supposed to come on third, and I could not come online in this way at that time. But I could not delay it for longer,” she said.

She also thanked her fans for the support and said, "I learnt how many people come forward and help in this difficult time, Not just people who I expect it from, but also those who you don't expect, stepped up and helped. I feel so overwhelmed with the love and all your support."

When asked about her father, who passed away on April 20, the Hacked star said that she was her 'Daddy's Strong Girl' and that she had even worn his T-shirt.

Hina also stated that she did not take precautions on her way back from Srinagar, and that led to her COVID-19 diagnosis. She added, "Thank god my family did not test positive doctors said it might take a month. Pray for my family, I am very weak. Wear a double mask, will come online again and interact."

Meanwhile, Patthar Wargi hits the web on May 14. Hina is paired opposite Tanmay Ssingh in the music video. The song, rendered by Ranvir, is composed by Teri Mitti fame B Praak and lyrics are penned by Jaani.

