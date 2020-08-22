'Naagin' Actor Hina Khan Elated On Seeing Doll Version Of 'sarvshreshth Naagin'; See Pic

Television actor Hina Khan took to Instagram on Saturday, August 22, to share a doll version of her character from Naagin. The actor seemed pleased with the doll as it was quite evident with her message. Along with the picture of the doll, the actor also shared her picture, showing off the resemblance between the doll and the character.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina shared a collage of the doll along with her character from Naagin. The doll resemblances a lot like Hina’s character. In the picture, the duo can be seen sporting a golden studded blouse with a one-sided reddish cloth piece that is shown flowing down like a dupatta and similar coloured ghagra that consist of a thigh-high slit. One can also notice the elaborate jewellery the two have been sporting. The duo also opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and bold makeup. Along with the collage, Hina also wrote, “wow, this is cute #NaaginDoll”. Take a look at the post below.

The actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels, stories and more on her social media handle. Earlier to this post, Hina took to Instagram and put a video of her show set, Naagin 5. The video gave a glimpse of how the launch of Naagin 5 looked like. As seen in the video, the entire show team clapped and rejoiced at the launch of the series.

Along with the video, Hina also wrote, "Zordaar Taliyaan for a Great launch." And also thanked the director of show Ranjan Kumar Singh, and wrote, "Thank you itni Izzat Afzaai ke liye." Watch the video below.

More about the show

Hina led Naagin 5's premiere episodes. Actor Surbhi Chandna is also going to be seen in the show and fans of Hina Khan expressed their disappointment over it. Hina then took to her social media handle and said that bullying or insulting someone based on their decision was not fair on the part of her fans. The Hacked actor also stated that she had made it clear a few months ago that she did not want to do shows on television for a while. But when Ekta Kapoor specifically called her and asked her to do it, she couldn't say no.

