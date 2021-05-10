Hina Khan Drops Motion Poster Of Upcoming Track 'Patthar Wargi', Fans Say 'super Excited'

Actor Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the motion poster of her upcoming Patthar Wargi song on May 9, 2021. In the motion picture, Hina can be seen posing with her co-actor, Tanmay Singh. One can see the couple hold each other's faces and looking at each other while flaunting their intense expression. Sharing the glimpse of her song, Hina called it 'a melodious song'.

Hina Khan's Patthar Wargi song releases on May 14

In the motion picture, Hina can be seen wearing subtle makeup, while Tanmay sported a beard and messy hair. The short clip begins with a heartbreaking and the couple is shown, who is lost in each other's eyes. In the background, B Praak, Jaani, and Ranvir can be also be seen. As for the caption, Hina wrote, "Presenting a small glimpse of the melodious track! #PattharWargi releasing on the 14th of May on @tseries.official @tanmayssingh9 @bpraak @jaani777 @official.ranvir '#OfficialPoster'". The actor reposted a T-series post which also informed her fans and followers that Hina Khan's latest song will be releasing on May 14, 2021.

As soon as the motion picture was unveiled, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and expressed their excitement for the upcoming single. A fan commented, "Wow super super super excited Hina dii". Another one wrote, "Excited for '#PattharWargi', '#HinaKhan'". A netizen commented, "this is a nice nice song" with a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, "Beautiful @realhinakhan" with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

The song shows an intense love story of a couple. It is sung by Ranvir and also features B Praak, who has also composed the music of the song. The lyrics are penned by Jaani and the official video is helmed by Kamal Chandra. It is produced by Anurag Chauhan and Vinay Gupta.

Hina Khan tested COVID-19 positive

Hina Khan recently tested positive for COVID-19, soon after losing her father due to sudden cardiac arrest. The actor shared an emotional note talking about her feelings of 'a helpless daughter who cannot even hug and comfort her mother'. She dropped a pair of pictures showing herself in isolation. She captioned the post, "A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most... Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around... But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do..🙏 And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl... Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light... Dua".

