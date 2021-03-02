Hina Khan Flaunts Her 'purple Passion' And Fan Compares Her To 'bubble Gum'; See Photos

After giving fans "Monday Motivation" by flaunting her enviably toned physique in a streak of pictures, actor Hina Khan has now shared her "Purple Passion" on Tuesday with netizens on Instagram. Earlier today, the Naagin 4 star shelled out major road trip fashion goals on social media by sharing a bunch of photos in her comfy pink and purple co-ord set. Soon after Hina Khan's photos surfaced on social media, fans, as well as her celebrity pals Mohit Kathuria, Aamna Sharif and Milind Gadagkar, showered her with heaps of praise.

Also Read | Hina Khan Reveals First Time She Felt Like A Star, Insists She Is An 'ordinary Person'

Hina Khan's passion for "purple" receives netizens' love

Hina Khan is undeniably one of the fashion icons of Indian television, whose sartorial choices are highly-looked up to by fans and rarely disappoints fashion police. Be it gracing the red carpet by rocking haute couture or going to the gym in casual sportswear, Hina Khan's style has always been in the news, and rightly so. Similarly, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame recently took over social media with her latest "Purple Passion" photos.

Also Read | Hina Khan Spotted In Chic White Dress With Plunging Neckline, See Pictures

Earlier this morning, i.e. March 2, 2021, Hina took to her Instagram handle to share several photos from her roadside photoshoot. In the photos shared by her, the 33-year-old looked nothing less than ravishing as she flashed her beaming smile at the camera in an oversized pink and purple colour block co-ord set, which she paired with white sneakers, retro sunglasses and a white cap by GAP. Posting the pictures on Instagram, she captioned the post writing, "Purple Passion!"

Check out Hina Khan's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Hina Khan Poses With Flowers In Her Latest Instagram Post

In no time from posting, Hina Khan photos were quick to catch fashion connoisseur's attention on social media and left fans gushing over her "attitude" and "style". Apart from netizens, Bollywood lyricist-director Milind Gadagkar was also all praise about her photos as he commented writing, "Love the attitude... Kind of gives the pictures a very different and edgy texture." Furthermore, her television pals Mohit Kathuria and Aamna Sharif went all red-heart emojis and purple-heart emojis in the comment section of her post, respectively. In less than an hour from posting, Hina's IG post raked over 150k likes and 1.2k comments.

Check out some reactions by fans below:

Also Read | Hina Khan Has Received All These Awards Throughout Her Acting Career | Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.