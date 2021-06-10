Hina Khan Flaunts Her 'traditional Avatar' With Latest Pics; Fans Pour Love

Hina Khan is among the active television celebrities on social media who frequently shares her pictures and videos with fans. She has often shared glimpses from her various photoshoots on Instagram, and has recently posted yet another video from her shoot. She is seen sporting a simple traditional outfit in the video, while striking various poses for the camera. The video promptly yielded a response from her film colleague Mahima Choudhary, who complimented her look. Hina’s fans also sent their reactions in the comments, praising her traditional ‘avatar’.

Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her ‘traditional’ photo shoot

While Hina Khan has already established herself as one of the prominent actors on television, she has also become a fashion icon on social media in recent times. The video that the actor has posted on Instagram shows her flaunting her traditional black outfit for the camera, as the flashes went off. She made sure that her look from various angles was captured, striking different poses that also focussed on her accessories. Hina posted the video with a simple note in the caption that reads, “#FeelItReelIt”.

Actor Mahima Choudhary sent her warm approval in the comments, as she called Hina “pretty”. Her fans also penned all kinds of compliments for her look, with many of them using the word “gorgeous” to describe her. A few days ago, Hina had announced the release of her music video titled Baarish Ban Ja, which also starred television star, Shaheer Sheikh. Hina had also shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, where Shaheer wrapped around his jacket on her after she was seen shivering with cold. Hina made sure to thank him for the gesture in her caption.

Hina Khan is best known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which put her on the map in the television industry. She has also starred in quite a few other shows and a handful of films as well. Some of the popular ones include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 5, Hacked and more. She has also worked in a few reality TV shows in the past.

