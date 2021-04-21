Hina Khan Flies Back From Kashmir As Her Father Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Television actor Hina Khan’s father passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actor has reportedly lost her father due to a cardiac arrest. The actor, who was filming in Srinagar, arrived in Mumbai soon as the news about her father’s death surfaced online and was photographed with her family at the airport. Viral Bhayani shared a video where the actor is seen making her way to the car. However, as seen in the video the Hina appeared to be upset as she even asked the paparazzi to let her go and not obstruct her path. Take a look at the video below.

Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan's friend and reality show co-contestant, slammed the paparazzi for hounding the actor at the airport. Sharing the video, Vikas Gupta wrote, “Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shouts ‘face pe light maar’ and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle”. No official statement has been released by the actor or the family yet. Take a look at Vikas Gupta’s Twitter post below.

Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle ðŸŒ™ https://t.co/w28IEc8me3 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 20, 2021

Actors Kanchi Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Hiten Tejwani, Hina's close friends from the industry, paid tribute to her father on their respective social media handles. Hina Khan's co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kanchi Singh, announced Hina Khan's father's death on social media. The actor shared a major throwback picture of Hina Khan and her father where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family”. Take a look at the post below.

According to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan seemed to be very close to her late father. She used to often share stories and posts about how caring her father used to be towards her. Apart from that, the actor also used to share some fun videos about her father on how he used to entertain her and her family at home. Hina Khan even a special highlight on her Instagram handle called ‘Dad pep talks’. On the occasion of Father’s Day, Hina shared a post and penned a note saying, “Always your Princess #DaddysLittleGirl Happy Father’s Day Dad”. Take a look.

