Hina Khan Gets Unexpected 'baby' Visitor On Her Trip To Mountainous Location

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has recently jetted to an unknown mountainous region for her upcoming project. She took to her Instagram story to share that she got an unexpected visit from a baby scorpion on her trip.

Hina Khan gets an unexpected visit

In the video shared by Hina, a baby scorpion is crawling in one of the corners of her room. In the background of the video, Hina is heard exclaiming, “Can you believe it? My goodness”. She also wrote in the caption, “I have company… Baby Bicchuu”, followed by a scorpion emoticon. Hina has shared a series of videos of the scenic mountains from her hotel room as well.

Image courtesy- @realhinakhan Instagram

Hina Khan's latest update

The 33-year-old actor is working on an undisclosed project with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star Shaheer Sheikh. Hina has shared a series of pictures on Instagram having fun with Sheikh from their shoot. She is wearing a blue and yellow jumper suit whereas Shaheer is donning black overalls. Both of them are having a hearty laugh in the candid pictures shared by her. Hina also dropped a hint that they are working on a ‘surprise’ project. Hina wrote, “What’s the surprise @shaheernsheikh” followed by several winking emoticons. Shaheer Sheikh also commented on the post by using a couple of monkey emojis who are covering their mouth. Check out the post below:

Hina also wished her fans and followers Ramadan Mubarak by sharing a series of pictures from her celebrations. She is looking gorgeous in a yellow suit in the photos. Her look is accessorised with a pair of heavy earrings She is also wearing a bracelet and has left her hair open. She wrote, "Ramdan Mubarak', in the caption.

Hina Khan's Bedard video

Fans are loving Hina's recent music video. The song is titled Bedard and released on April 16, 2021. Hina Khan's Bedard video has garnered over 12 million views and is sung by Stebin Ben. It showcases how Hina's boyfriend betrays her on their wedding day and leaves her for a successful model. She then gets married to a film producer who launches her as a successful actor and this infuriates her former boyfriend.

Image courtesy- @realhinakhan Instagram

