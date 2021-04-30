Hina Khan Honours Father After His Death With Heartwarming Bio Update; Fans Gush Over It

Hina Khan and her family are mourning the death of her father Aslam Khan, who suffered a cardiac arrest last week. The actor was extremely close to her father and used to address herself as 'Daddy's Little Girl.' Amid this challenging phase for her to deal with the loss and recover from it, Hina had a short update to her Instagram bio that would have made her father happy had he been alive.

Hina Khan’s Instagram update for her father

Not 'Daddy's Little Girl', Hina added the term ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’ in her bio, to share a message to her father on how she was dealing with his absence, and express her love. Her earlier bio had only featured the hashtag ‘Let’s lift each other’ and the link of her latest song Bedard.

The message made her fans emotional, and they showered their love on the father-daughter duo.

Hina on April 25 had penned a note on her Instagram stories, that her ‘beloved’ father Aslam Khan had left for ‘heavenly abode’. She conveyed her gratitude to fans for expressing their concern for her and her family during the ‘challenging times' and thanked them for their support and love.

In an unfortunate occurrence, she also tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago. The actor shared that on advice of the doctors, she had home quarantined herself and added that she was taking all necessary precautions, urging her fans to pray for her.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina last featured in the music video Bedard, that had been released on April 16. Also starring Stebin Stan, who has sung the song, the track has been written and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

