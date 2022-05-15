Hina Khan In Rs 1.5 Lakh Outfit Stuns At UK Asian Film Festival Ahead Of Cannes 2022

Popular actor Hina Khan is currently gearing up to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28. She has now attended the UK Asian Film Festival ahead of the Cannes Film Festival and looked stunning in a ₹150,500 outfit by prominent fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The actor left her fans and followers in awe as she struck a pose for the cameras.

Hina Khan at UK Asian Film Festival

Hina Khan arrived at the UK Asian Film Festival in style as she donned a sheer off-shoulder corset, embellished with fine crystals, which complimented her simple yet regal look. She wore a draped skirt with the corset and appeared to be wearing a floor-length jacket with the outfit and turned heads at the event. The cuffs of her jacket also had shimmered with mirror work. She opted for minimalistic make-up and wore green earrings, which took her look up a notch. According to the designer, Tarun Tahiliani's website, the outfit costs a whopping ₹150,500 and definitely made a statement at the event ahead of the Cannes Film Festival.

Have a look at Hina Khan's UK Asian Film Festival outfit

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was recently spotted at the airport, where she interacted with the photographers gathered there and spoke about the festival. She hoped all those who attend Cannes 2022 from India would set the festival on fire. One of the photographers said, "Cannes me jaakr aag laga dengi Hina ji" (Hina will go to Cannes and set the festival on fire.) Hearing this, the actor said, "Inshallah. Inshallah. Sab aag lagaenge. India se jo jaaega sab aag lagaenge, not just me." (Everyone from India will set the festival on fire, not just me)

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor will attend Cannes 2022 for the unveiling of her next project Country of Blind poster. She will launch the poster at the event, which is helmed by Rahat Kazmi. The entire team behind the film is expected to arrive at the festival along with Hina, and fans can't wait to see her walk the red carpet.

Image: Instagram/@afashionistasdiaries