Hina Khan Looks Effortlessly Stylish In Rs 3K Green Off-shoulder Ruffle Dress; See Post

Television actor Hina Khan has always made sure to keep up with the trend. Be it her Instagram reels, music videos or even her fashion sense. She recently took to her Instagram account to flaunt an asymmetrical ruffle midi dress. The actor shared pictures from her recent photoshoot where she can be seen wearing a dress that is perfect for the summer look. The one-shoulder dress has a tiered ruffle and also has a large bow. It belongs to the fast-fashion brand, Forever New. To complete the look, the actor kept her wavy hair open and wore nude pink footwear. Along with this, she wore a hairpin that reads, "Sexy". She also wore golden small hoops and rings on her fingers. In the caption, she just added a green heart emoticon. Check it out.

Hina Khan flaunts her perfect green dress for summer

The vibrant green dress is currently available on sale for the price of Rs 3,495. One can find the dress on the website, under "Elodie Ruffle Hem Midi". The comment section of the post is filled with her fans leaving heart emoticons. Have a look at it.

(Image Courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram post)

On the work front, the actor was currently paired up with Shaheer Sheikh for the music video, Baarish Ban Jaana. The music video was released on June 3 and it has over 26 million views on YouTube as of writing. The video shows the story of a powerful Bollywood couple who go through a public break-up. Despite, going through a breakup they go ahead and work on a love song. While shooting for it, there is a visible uneasiness in Shaheer which is why he tells the director that he won't be able to shoot. After going through the shoot, Hina sees that Shaheer is busy taking pictures with a fan and she leaves the set and ends up having a breakdown. She notices that Shaheer is standing at a distance and they end up expressing their love for each other. The song is crooned by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Take a look.

IMAGE: Hina Khan's Instagram

