Hina Khan On Coming Across As A 'snob'; 'Don't Care If I Can't "vibe" With Co-stars'

Television actor Hina Khan was unapologetically herself in a recent interview in which she said that she doesn't care if she can't "vibe" with her co-stars as that is the kind of person that she is and admitted that she has a tendency of coming across as a snob in her first impression. She also revealed that she does not have many friends in the television industry.

Hina Khan says that it's okay if people call her a snob

In her latest interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alum shared that she often comes off as a snob as she is reluctant to talk to strangers when she meets them for the first time. She does not talk to a person if she does not know them and has always been that kind of a person. In the interview, she also stated, "I believe in vibes a lot. I have to vibe with a person to interact with them." She added that people might call her a snob and it's okay if she comes across that way. She believes in vibes and that's how she is in her personal life. It really doesn't matter to her whether she vibes with her co-stars or not as she really doesn't care about it when it comes to her professional life.

Hina Khan shares she does not have many friends in the industry

When asked about her best friends in the television industry, the actor shared that she is not that person who catches up with people every weekend and does not have many friends as she interacts and meets people only once in six months. However, the actor who lost her father due to COVID-19 recently shared that despite not being able to keep in touch with people from her industry she was shocked to see many people like Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan and others reach out to her and check in on her during the tough time.

A look at Hina Khan's shows and other projects

The actor rose to fame after she played the role of Akshara for eight years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that the actor was a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in which she emerged as the first runner up. She also played the role of Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and made an appearance in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 to kickstart the season.

Hina Khan will soon be seen in a music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana in which she will be sharing screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. The music video is set to release on Thursday, June 3.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

