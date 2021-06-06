Hina Khan On Something She Tried And Would Never Recommend Anyone To Do

Popular Indian TV actor Hina Khan, who rose to fame with Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. Her verified Instagram account gives a peek into her routine life and her take on a wide range of subjects. Apart from her social media handle, the actor also shares some secrets of her during various media interactions. And, ahead of her web debut project Damaged 2's release, in an interaction with India Forums, Khan had made a revelation when she was asked if she had tried something that she would never recommend anyone to do.

When Hina Khan replied like a boss lady

The actor had replied that she did not regret anything. With pride, the actor had shared that she was happy for whatever she had done so far. Explaining her take further, Khan had added that whatever she had done, she had learnt from it, and when she learnt something, she did not advise others to not do it.

In the same interview, Hina was asked if she got stuck in an elevator with two celebrities, who would the two stars be. While replying to the hypothetical situation, Khan had asserted that not with the two but she would like to get stuck with three celebrities. She named Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor while adding that they would discuss makeup. During the interaction, Hina had also revealed that she did not fear anything when she was asked if something scared her.

A peek into Hina Khan's Instagram

Interestingly, the Damaged 2 actor has a massive fan following of over 11M on her Instagram handle. Her feed is flooded with video, selfies, self-portraits and BTS of her various projects. A handful of her recent posts are dedicated to the promotion of her upcoming music track, Baarish Ban Jana, which will also star Shaheer Sheikh.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in Tanmay Ssingh's music video Patthar Wargi. In 2020, the actor was seen in a couple of projects including TV series Naagin, Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked and Ullu Original's short film Smartphone, among many others. Apart from Baarish Ban Jana, the actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN INSTAGRAM

