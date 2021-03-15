Hina Khan 'paps The Paparazzi' At Mumbai Airport, Fans Call Her 'cutiepie'

Actor Hina Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. In the video, Hina Khan is seen looking stunning in a red jumpsuit and a pair of black shades. The actor in a fun way started taking photos of the paparazzi from her mobile phone and shared them on social media. On her Instagram story, the actor also wrote, "When the paps get papped, You guys are rockstars keep up the good work".

Hina Khan papped the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport

Bollywood Pap took to Instagram and also shared a video of Hina Khan capturing the photos of paparazzi. Fans showered immense love and praised her down-to-earth gesture. Several fans commented that she is humble and sweet while several others showered their love through emojis. Check out some of the reactions below.

Hina Khan's social media presence

Hina Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained and updated about her daily life. Recently she even shared a photo in which she can be seen doing workouts. In the photo the actor can be seen wearing aqua blue yoga pants with a matching top, Hina can be seen doing a difficult exercise in the picture. In the caption, Hina wrote, "What if I fall? Oh, But my darling, What if you FLY". Take a look at her post below.

More about Hina Khan

Hina Khan first appeared as a contestant in Indian Idol. She then played the popular role of Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for seven years. She then appeared as a contestant on Fear Factor. In 2018, she played the role of Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagi Ki. She also played a crucial role in Naagin 5. In 2020, she played the female lead in three movies like Smartphone, Hacked, and Unlock. Her role in Hacked received a positive response from the audience. She also played an important role of Gauri Batra in the web-series called Damaged 2 in 2020. Hina Khan is also a part of several music videos of popular songs like Raanjhana and Humko Tum Mil Gaye.

Image Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram

