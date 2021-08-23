Hina Khan Pens Emotional Note On Mother's Birthday, Says 'we're In This Together'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan penned a heartfelt note for her mother on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Calling her a 'supermom' Hina mentioned that she is a rock-solid figure standing in front of her mother, protecting her from every ill situation. Along with the emotional note, the actor uploaded adorable photos with her mother, in which the latter can be seen leaning onto her daughter. The actor lost her father on April 20 this year after suffering a cardiac arrest while the former was shooting in Kashmir, post which she was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hina Khan wishes her mother in a heartfelt post

The actor has time and again expressed love for her mother after the family underwent testing times in the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Being her mother's confidante, her Instagram post mentioned, "We’re in this together..no matter what." "With the blessings of my beloved father and the almighty, I stand before you to tackle all harm, hardships and hurdles. I am and will always be a forcefield around you my Supermom, a circle of protection. An embodiment of sheer strength just like dad…

We’re in this together..no matter what ..Happy Birthday Mommy 🎂 ❤️", she wrote. Have a look at her post:

She also uploaded several Instagram stories where one can see the family celebrating her mother's birthday in a small get together. Her birthday cake read, 'Happy Birthday Supermom', which the duo cut together.

Hina Khan remembers late father on his birth anniversary

The actor has spoken about the irreparable loss of losing her father Aslam Khan on many occasions on social media. Despite the emotional turmoil, the actor and her mother decide to keep a cake cutting ceremony in honour of her late father's birth anniversary earlier this month. In the post, Hina's mother appeared inconsolable as she cut the cake. Later, the duo visited his grave with flowers.

She shared a message about her mother's strength on the occasion, mentioning that she's Hina's source of inspiration. "I have definitely got that from my mother. "I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength..", the actor had mentioned in a social media post.

She asked her fans to keep her father in their prayers and expressed her love for him concluding the message with, "We will always love you..Happy Birthday Daddy cool."

(IMAGE-REALHINAKHAN/ INSTA)