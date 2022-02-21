It’s been almost 10 months since actor Hina Khan lost her father due to cardiac arrest. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor lost her father, Aslam Khan, on April 20 last year. His father's death happened when she was away for the shoot of her music video Baarish with Shaheer Sheik in Kashmir. Subsequent to hearing the news, she had flown down from Kashmir to Mumbai.

Since then, Hina often remembers her father and pays heartfelt homage on several special occasions. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of her family and penned an emotional note, remembering her father.

Hina Khan remembers her father on his ten-month death anniversary

On Monday, the 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures remembering her late father. In the first picture, we can see Hina holding her father’s hands on a beach. While the next picture had the entire family posing in between the scenic of the beach. The family were all smiles as they posed for the photo. Sharing the picture, the former Bigg Boss contestant penned a long heartfelt caption. She added the lyrics of the song Dilbaro.

Hina wrote "Baba mai Teri malikaa... Tukda hoon tere dil ka... Ik baar Phir se dehleez paar karaade… I miss, YOU holding my hand and seeing me off even if it was 10 times a day… Last it was when u held my hand, hugged me, dropped me to the elevator while I was leaving for my shoot for Baarish… 20-04-2021 TEN months today. Miss you in everything... EVERYTHING! I feel you in everything and everyone… #DaddysStrongGirl #FathersLoveIsUnconditional."

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section with several emoticons. Hina Khan's industry friends including Shaheer Sheikh, Gauahar Khan and Surbhi Jyoti reacted to the post and dropped heart emoticons. Last year, Hina shared a series of throwback pictures with her father.

Hina Khan shares some memorable moments with her father

Hina took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note in the beloved memory of her father. She wrote, “Tumhaari Khushi mai hi meri Khushi He said, #Always. The first one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad... Three Months... Daddy's strong girl...This is what you always called me... Not that strong to bear your loss dad."

