Hina Khan Pens Heartwarming Note On Her Mother's Birthday; 'Do Jahan Kam Hai Meri Maa....'

Actor Hina Khan enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. She often keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. From giving fans a sneak peek into some endearing moments with her family to dedicating emotional posts for her father, Hina's social media timeline clearly proves that the actor shares a very close bond with her family.

As August 23 marks Hina's mother Ruqsana's birthday, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor left no stones unturned in making her mother feel special. She headed to her Instagram and shared a photo featuring her mom. Along with sharing the picture, Hina also penned a heartfelt note.

Hina Khan wishes her mother on birthday

On Tuesday, Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared her mother's photo. In the picture, Hina's mother Ruksana is seen holding her daughter's hand as she poses amidst a scenic location of a lake. Sharing the photo, Hina sent birthday love to her beloved 'maa'.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor wrote, "Do jahan kam hai meri maa ke aagey...Kya likhun mai meri maa ke aagey...Jaise haath pakadke chalna sikhaya tha mujhe...Waise hi haath thaame chalungi mai tere aagey... Forever.... Happy Birthday Ruqsana Aslam Khan... This is how she likes it".

Take a look:

Hina Khan remembers her father on his ten-month death anniversary

Earlier, the 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures remembering her late father. In the first picture, we can see Hina holding her father’s hands on a beach. While the next picture had the entire family posing in between the scenic of the beach. The family were all smiles as they posed for the photo. Sharing the picture, the former Bigg Boss contestant penned an emotional caption.

Hina wrote, "Baba mai Teri malikaa... Tukda hoon tere dil ka... Ik baar Phir se dehleez paar karaade… I miss, YOU holding my hand and seeing me off even if it was 10 times a day… Last it was when u held my hand, hugged me, dropped me to the elevator while I was leaving for my shoot for Baarish… 20-04-2021 TEN months today. Miss you in everything... EVERYTHING! I feel you in everything and everyone… #DaddysStrongGirl #FathersLoveIsUnconditional."

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@realhinakhan