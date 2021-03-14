Last Updated:

Hina Khan Posts On Instagram Where The Actor Shows How To Workout In Style; See Pics

TV actor Hina Khan often shares many details from her life on social media. Apart from her shoots, she also shares many workouts inspired posts. Take a look.

Written By
Surabhi Sabat
Hina Khan

Hina Khan who was last seen in the Zee5 film, Unlock, is known to be a fitness enthusiast apart from being an actor. The Naagin 4 actor often shares glimpses of her workouts with her fans on Instagram. From pilates, kickboxing, barre pilates to a treadmill, Hina tries out different kinds of workout regularly and keeps her fans posted on her regime. While focusing on her workouts, Hina doesn't forget to look chic and stylish. Take a look at five such posts. 

READ | Parth Samthaan touched by Bangladeshi fans celebrating his birthday with kids in orphanage

Hina Khan's Instagram posts that inspire her fans to workout in style

Hina Khan recently shared a picture of herself wearing a multicoloured gym top paired with grey shade leggings. Her fans even agreed that the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor looked perfectly fashionable in her workout wear. 

READ | Parth Samthaan had a 'killer time' on his birthday with Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani & others

A few days ago, Hina Khan gave a sneak-peek into her kickboxing session with her trainer. The Naagin 4 star took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of videos to flaunt her enviably fit physique as she performed some kickboxing techniques. Along with sharing glimpses of her strenuous workout, she revealed being "just a beginner" at kickboxing. She wore a simple white tank top paired with a neon pink legging for her workout. Take a look at the picture below. 

READ | Hina Khan flaunts her 'purple passion' and fan compares her to 'bubble gum'; see photos

A few days ago, she shared a post wearing aqua blue yoga pants with a matching top, Hina can be seen doing a difficult excercise in the picture. In the caption, Hina shared a motivating quote, she wrote, "What if I fall? Oh, But my darling, What if you FLY". See her post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan shared another pic from her gym sessions where she was seen wearing stylish Black sports wear along with black leggings. She captioned her post stating, "#FitGirlsAreTheBestGirls #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkoutInStyle". Check out her post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

A few months ago, Hina Khan showcased the time she tried out Barre Pilates. She can be seen performing her routine of barre pilates fusion practice while sporting black tights and a black and white sports top. She captioned the post as, "#BarrePilates #BarrePilatesFusion". Take a look at her post here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT