Hina Khan Posts On Instagram Where The Actor Shows How To Workout In Style; See Pics

Hina Khan who was last seen in the Zee5 film, Unlock, is known to be a fitness enthusiast apart from being an actor. The Naagin 4 actor often shares glimpses of her workouts with her fans on Instagram. From pilates, kickboxing, barre pilates to a treadmill, Hina tries out different kinds of workout regularly and keeps her fans posted on her regime. While focusing on her workouts, Hina doesn't forget to look chic and stylish. Take a look at five such posts.

Hina Khan's Instagram posts that inspire her fans to workout in style

Hina Khan recently shared a picture of herself wearing a multicoloured gym top paired with grey shade leggings. Her fans even agreed that the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor looked perfectly fashionable in her workout wear.

A few days ago, Hina Khan gave a sneak-peek into her kickboxing session with her trainer. The Naagin 4 star took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of videos to flaunt her enviably fit physique as she performed some kickboxing techniques. Along with sharing glimpses of her strenuous workout, she revealed being "just a beginner" at kickboxing. She wore a simple white tank top paired with a neon pink legging for her workout. Take a look at the picture below.

A few days ago, she shared a post wearing aqua blue yoga pants with a matching top, Hina can be seen doing a difficult excercise in the picture. In the caption, Hina shared a motivating quote, she wrote, "What if I fall? Oh, But my darling, What if you FLY". See her post below.

Hina Khan shared another pic from her gym sessions where she was seen wearing stylish Black sports wear along with black leggings. She captioned her post stating, "#FitGirlsAreTheBestGirls #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkoutInStyle". Check out her post below.

A few months ago, Hina Khan showcased the time she tried out Barre Pilates. She can be seen performing her routine of barre pilates fusion practice while sporting black tights and a black and white sports top. She captioned the post as, "#BarrePilates #BarrePilatesFusion". Take a look at her post here.