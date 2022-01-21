Hina Khan Recalls Own Pain Of Losing Her Dad As She Condoles Shaheer Sheikh Father's Death

Actor Hina Khan posted a heartbreaking note on her IG Stories, remembering her late father Aslam Khan, who passed away nine months ago. The actor also penned a note for actor Shaheer Sheikh, who too lost his father earlier this week. Posting a candid picture with her father, Hina wrote, "9 months today Dad. This pain never ever goes. Miss you." In the picture, Hina and her father can be seen sharing a light moment as the actor sat on his lap.

Hina Khan remembers her late father

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Hina penned a note in memory of Shaheer's father Shahnawaz Sheikh, who passed away due to COVID-19 related illness on Wednesday. She dropped a picture of him and wrote, "And exactly after 9 months, this — Dear uncle I met you a few months back, you were so warm and loving to me..I remember every minute of the time we spent that day… why. I am left with no words… Rest in Peace uncle... Allah aapko jannat ataa farmaaye (May God grant you heaven)."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star also recalled how Shaheer was among the first ones to come to console her at the time of her father's demise.

She added, "Shaheer was the first person to hold me close after my dad's news broke.. I still remember how he ran after me till the end, while I was running and crying inconsolably. Wish I was there Shaheer.. This pain will stay no matter what.. No matter what people say. I have been through this and I exactly know how terrible one feels.. My heart goes out for Aunty.. It's the time and only time which will help you to gather strength.. Nothing else works.. Nothing my friend. It stays forever. Prayers and strength."

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have starred in several music videos, including Baarish Ban Jana and Mohabbat Hai. Actor Aly Goni posted a note on social media revealing that Shaheer Shekih's father has passed away while praying for his soul to rest in peace. The tweet read, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai" (sic). Numerous fans took to Aly Goni's tweet and expressed their grief for Shaheer Sheikh's father passing away. Some of them also prayed for him and his family's strength to go through this tough time and hoped that God would bless his father with eternal heavenly peace.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

Image: Instagram/@hinakhan/@shaheersheikh/Twitter/@shaheersheikh