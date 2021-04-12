Hina Khan Reveals Hair-care Tips, Diet For Shining Hair And More

Indian actor Hina Khan often shares several videos on her YouTube channel. The actor shares her vlogs, lifestyle tips, make-up routines, and several other videos featuring her daily life. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor once revealed her secret to her healthy and frizz-free hair. Read further to know more.

Hina Khan's hair-care tips

On July 23, 2021, Hina Khan took to her YouTube channel to give hair-care tips to her followers and subscribers. In the video, Hina said, "The first tip which I swear by is the diet. I always say diet is very essential for hair care. You have to consume a lot of fatty acids, proteins, dried fruits, beans, chia seed and many more. Whatever you eat not just shows on your skin, it shows on your hair as well." She shared her second tip for hair and said, "Oiling your hair is very important. It nourishes your scalp and your hair follicles. Onion is rich in sulphur which boosts your hair growth. It reduces hair thinning and dandruff. Regular use of onion oil also helps in improving hair shine." At last, Hina shared another tip with her viewers. She said, "You should not comb your hair immediately after washing your hair. Drink lots of water. Also, please wash off your hair conditioner with cold water and do not use warm water." The video has over 649 thousand views.

Fans who are always drooling over Hina Khan's photos and videos showered their love on her latest YouTube video. Many fans asked Hina to share more vlogs and videos on her YouTube channel. One of her fans also asked her for a makeup tutorial. Hina Khan's YouTube channel has over 633 thousand subscribers.

Hina also took to her Instagram to share her morning skincare routine through an IGTV video. From using sunscreen daily to moisturising the skin daily, Hina Khan also several tips with her followers on Instagram. She also asked her followers to see a dermatologist. In the caption, Hina wrote 'No filter, No mkup.. I recommend go see a dermatologist..'. Hina has over 1.1 million views on this IGTV video.

Promo Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

