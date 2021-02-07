Hina Khan Reveals Her Favourite Cuisine And Her Favourite 'Indian' Dish

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan became a household name in the year 2009. She has been in the industry for more than 10 years now. In one of her interviews with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about food and trying out new cuisines. She also talked about her diet and other details. Read further to know more about Hina Khan trying on new cuisines.

Hina Khan on trying new cuisines

In an interview with Pinkvilla in March 2020, Hina Khan was asked if she loves trying new cuisines. To this she replied that she does and the last cuisine that she tried and loved was Lebanese. She was further asked if there was any experiment while trying new cuisines that went wrong. To which she replied that it happened many times and that when anyone goes to a restaurant and try new cuisines, there are chances that they might not like it.

She further talked about how she never compromises her meal for such experiments. She said that she is very particular about her meals and that she will eat and enjoy it before trying other food. She makes sure to have her meal and if there's a little space left for her to consume or experiment, then only she will eat it.

Hina Khan was further asked if she eats 'Desi Food' when she is in a foreign country. She said that even though one lives in a foreign country for a while, they tend to miss Indian food. She further added that it depends on habit. One can consume other cuisines or boiled food just for a few days or a week and after that one needs Indian Food. She also added that Mughlai was her favourite kind of Indian food. She continued saying that she loves Keema Parantha, Butter Naan, Butter Chicken, Biryani, Kebabs, and that she is very fond of fish and crabs.

Hina Khan's TV shows

Hina Khan's TV shows include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay etc. Hina also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where she stood as the first runner up. She also starred in the supernatural thriller show Naagin 5 wherein she played the character of Nageshwari. She made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked alongside Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

