Hina Khan Reveals Priyanka Chopra Made Her 'nervous' Before Cannes Party In 2019

Hina Khan recently revealed that she was so "nervous" about attending a party at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 that she almost cancelled at the last moment. She added that she didn't have an outfit to wear at the high-profile event and was unprepared for the event. Hina also revealed that receiving a text message from Priyanka Chopra back then made her more conscious.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Hina Khan said that she was not prepared for the magnitude of attention she would get at the event. She didn’t even have a gown to wear and in fact, was not supported by the designers in India. She added, “But now, things have changed. Now people look at me in a different light.” When Hina’s team approaches a certain designer, they respond positively.

Speaking further, Hina continued that she had no idea about the event and all she knew was that she was going to attend the trailer launch of her film. The actor didn’t have an understanding of how big things would get. She said, “But it became huge, and then I realised how big of a deal it is.” And an even bigger deal for her was receiving a text message from Priyanka Chopra and that’s when she decided not to go to the event. “I was so nervous,” she added. However, later she was convinced to attend the party and there was a crazy rush to arrange clothes for her. She arranged an outfit, got into it, went and met Priyanka and the rest was history.

Hina Khan pens a note for Priyanka Chopra

Back in 2019, Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas while attending the Cannes. She penned a long note talking about how Priyanka made her feel at home. “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.” Have a look at her post below.

