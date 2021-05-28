Hina Khan Reveals She Received THIS Message From Priyanka Chopra After She Lost Her Father

Hina Khan recently lost her father on April 20 this year. She has been spending time with her family at home over the past few weeks after the sudden demise of her father and is trying to cope up with the loss. Recently, Hina Khan revealed that Priyanka Chopra wrote a heartwarming message to her after her father died last month.

Hina Khan appreciates Priyanka Chopra's heartwarming gesture

In an interview with Miss Malini, Hina Khan revealed that she received a special, heart-touching message from Priyanka Chopra when she lost her father. She appreciated Priyanka Chopra and said that she appreciates how Priyanka Chopra picks these small, little things. More to the point, she added that Priyanka is a busy woman and an entrepreneur and even while being busy with so many things, she sent her a long text message which Hina really liked about Priyanka. Furthermore, Hina Khan said that Priyanka understands what is to lose a father and the text message was really special and heart-touching.

Earlier in 2019, Hina made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival with her movie Lines and Priyanka Chopra was her major support. Hina Khan even shared a post about it and wrote how Priyanka Chopra made her feel at home at the Cannes Film Festival. She shared a photo with Priyanka and said, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.” Have a look at her post below.

Priyanka Chopra also wrote a thank you note and said, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in any way that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.” Check out her comment below.

