Hina Khan Reveals She Will Walk The Cannes Film Festival This Year 'if It Happens'

Hina Khan is known for her works in both television and films. The actor walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for her film Lines. Hina Khan's film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She recently answered a question related to the film festival for 2021. Read further to know more.

Hina Khan's revelation in her AMA session

Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram account to conduct an 'Ask Me Anything' session in which she answered several questions asked by her fans. While many asked about her next project, a question came whether she would walk the Cannes Film Festival this year. While answering, Hina Khan wrote 'Yesss... Only if it happens. WIsh it happens this year.' She then tagged the official Instagram page of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hina Khan at Cannes 2019

Hina Khan walked the red carpet in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival. She presented her film Lines which has not been released yet at the film festival. The Cannes film festival 2020 was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will now take place from July 6, 2021, to July 17, 2021. It was initially scheduled for May 2021.

Hina Khan's latest project

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor will be featuring in an upcoming music video Bedard. Hina Khan's Bedard is set to release on April 16, 2021, at 2 pm. Hina appears opposite Stebin Ben in the music video. It also features Sapan Krishna, Karan Taneja, Naqiyah Haji, and Gurusharan in supporting roles. Stebin Ben has sung the song while Sanjeev Chaturvedi has penned and composed it. Sanjeev-Ajay has given the music in the song. The teaser of the upcoming video has crossed one million views on YouTube. Here is the Bedard teaser dropped by Pocket FM on YouTube.

Hina Khan also took to her Instagram to share the poster of the song. In the caption, Hina wrote '#Bedard out on 16th April on @pocketfmindia @stebinben'. Fans of the actor shared their excitement and wished her the best for the upcoming music video.

