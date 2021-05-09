Hina Khan Reveals Story Behind THIS Picture Of Her Favourite Soft Toy, Winnie The Pooh

Actress Hina Khan is an undeniably popular face of the Indian television industry, with several superhit shows under her belt. Hina is also an avid social media user. The actress has an adorable soft toy, Winnie The Pooh, who she holds very dear and close to her heart. While she has posted about Pooh on her social media several times in the past, here's the story behind one such photo of the soft toy that Hina explained in an old video.

Hina Khan's Instagram post of Pooh

Back on January 20, 2018, Hina Khan had shared a cute little photograph of her soft toy Pooh on her Instagram handle. Sitting cosily amidst two comfortable, squishy pillows, was Hina's Pooh in the photo. "A lil yellow, a lil blue but u are my best POOH," wrote the actress lovingly along with Pooh's picture on the social media post. In a throwback interaction with India Forums, Hina Khan reacted with a long 'aww' as soon as she saw this photo of her toy. The actress recalled having clicked the picture of Pooh for the first time after receiving it back after the heartbreaking sacrifice she had to make on Bigg Boss 11.

The 'Pooh disaster'

The actress had to dip her beloved Pooh in blue paint, inevitably destroying the toy, in order to save another contestant, Luv Tyagi, on the show. Although it hurt Hina to damage what was possibly one of her oldest toys, she did so knowing Luv had made certain sacrifices for her too. In the throwback video, Hina recollected giving away her adorable soft toy and the event of it being dipped in the blue paint on the show to be a disaster. She further added that the toy still had blue stains in some areas, following the saddening incident.

More about Hina Khan

Hina Khan's Instagram and her followers have been witnesses to various other updates of the actor's life as well. From her father's sudden and untimely demise to her recent COVID-19 diagnosis, she has shared it all with the world on the social media platform. The actress rose to immense popularity with her incredible performance on the small screen. Hina Khan's TV shows include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Naagin 5.

