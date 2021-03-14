Hina Khan Reveals The First Designer Bag She Bought, Among Other Secrets

Actress Hina Khan is a popular face of the entertainment industry today and has established her position with versatile roles. From the timid and innocent Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to bold and clever Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Ki, her roles in all her shows have always displayed her immense acting talent. In an interview, Hina revealed many of her well-kept secrets.

Hina Khan is known for her chic and fashion-forward wardrobe choices, and her first encounter with the designer brand started many years ago. At present, she is a proud owner of many designer handbags but Hina revealed that the first designer handbag she bought was Louis Vuitton. When enquired about her first introduction to makeup, the actress said that it was during her college days when she developed a liking for makeup. She said that during her college days she was quite famous, and she loved the attention she got from all the boys.

When she was asked about her first job, Hina disclosed that she worked for a few months at a call centre in Delhi where she was the highest collector on the floor for 2-3 months. Although her salary was twenty-five thousand, she earned forty thousand because of her high collection. When she moved to the television industry, unlike others, she was yet to experience a professional photoshoot. She gave her audition for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a passport size photo. After she joined the cast of the show, she went on to do a photoshoot.

At present times, Hina is a huge celebrity herself but her first encounter with a star was while she was travelling to Delhi and she met Shah Rukh Khan. When she saw him sitting in a seat beside her, she went up to him and asked for a photograph, and Shah Rukh promised to click a photo with her once they land and he did keep his promise.

Hina Khan on the work front

Hina Khan has shown us many of her avatars in many of the shows and films. After her impactful roles in television, she went on to explore the OTT platforms and became a part of films like Hacked and Unlock. She has also ventured into the world of music videos with Arijit Singh’s Ranjhana, where she was paired opposite Priyank Sharma and recently she was a part of the music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye with Dheeraj Dhoopar.