Hina Khan Reveals The 'most Interesting' Place She Has Ever Visited And Why; Read More

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan is known for being a travel junky as she often documents her adventurous visits to various places on her social media. From Goa to the Maldives, the actress has visited several exotic places in the world but there is one city she found the most interesting she had ever visited. Read more to know Hina Khan's favourite place to visit.

Hina Khan revealed her 'most interesting place'

The actress sat down for a rapid-fire round with India Forums where she was asked questions about her personal likes and dislikes. The interviewer asked the actress about the most interesting place she has ever visited. After a moment of contemplation, the actress replied that it depended on a person's interests.

Elaborating her answer further, Hina explained that every place a person visits has its own history and attraction and so it needs to be suitable for a person's tastes. Recommending her fans to visit places based on their interest, Hina stated that France was the place for people interested in art and Egypt for history enthusiasts. However, the actress revealed that she loved Scotland but she could not help but swoon over New York which she visited recently.

More on Hina Khan's TV shows

The actress tasted success soon after her debut on television's longest-running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. Hina Khan was part of the drama for over 8 years before she quit to appear in a reality TV show called Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She quickly rose to fame after participating in Colors TV's popular reality show and bagged several projects in music videos of popular artists.

Apart from her television drama, the actress also appeared in movies released on OTT platforms such as Smartphone, Hacked, and Unlock. Hina also appeared in music videos like Bhasoodi, Humko Tum Mil Gaye, Baarish Ban Jaana, which was released recently and trended on the internet, Patthar Wargi, and Raanjhana. Recently, Hina Khan's TV shows like Pandya Store and MTV Forbidden Angels saw her as a guest star.

IMAGE- HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

