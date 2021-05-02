Hina Khan Reveals What She Avoids Eating As She Gives Her Detailed Night-time Diet

Actor Hina Khan focuses on living a healthy lifestyle. The Hacked actor ensures that her body gets the right type of nutrition at the right time. In early March 2021, she dropped a video that was all about her nighttime routine, giving fans a glimpse into her diet, self-care, and more. In the YouTube video titled 'My Bedtime Ritual', she spoke about how having a nighttime ritual can aid in making a person's day more productive and healthy. She started off by listing the food items that should be consumed and some things that should totally be avoided. "You should try and keep your meal very simple, light... aapko help karega who", she claimed.

"Don't eat very heavy meals, avoid caffeinated drinks like coffee, avoid fizzy or aerated drinks... then try and avoid having desserts containing sugar like ice cream", she explained. "Never eat sweet dishes before going to bed", she added adamantly, "You should brush your teeth before going to bed, even if you haven't consumed any desserts. One should brush their teeth". "Citrus fruits like oranges... any fruits that are a bit sour must be avoided. These are the things you should not consume while you go to bed", she concluded.

Hina Khan then went on to list all the food items that she believed were good for consuming before going to bed. "You should try to keep your last meal as light as possible. This would help in easy digestion, reduce pressure on the stomach and avoid many health issues... so keep your meals simple and have your last meal as early as possible and give your body, stomach and system some rest", she told her fans. She said that she prefers these dishes, "You can have soup, rice. I eat rice at times. Leafy vegetables like spinach are very very important".

"I definitely have salad, leafy vegetables like Aloo Palak, methi, saag. I love saag", she said mentioning all the things that are always on her plate for dinner. For protein, she said, "I have paneer or prawns, sometimes chicken since I'm a nonvegetarian". She said that one dish which she loves having before dinner is soup, "I feel it's very important to have soup before dinner but sometimes I also skip it, it's not necessary but I ensure that I have a bowl full of soup before I eat my dinner."

She went on to tell her current favourite soup, "Nowadays I love broccoli soup", the actor did admit that she would get a bit hungry at times during the night and revealed her healthy midnight snack, "You can have one slice of whole-wheat or multi-grain bread with peanut butter, I'm not very fond of peanut butter, so I cheat at times and use Nutella". She giggled but advised her fans to not do the same. She advised her fans to have the midnight snack as they pleased, "You can apply plain butter or peanut butter, sometimes I also prefer toasting my slice of bread". That's how she detailed her list of Nighttime diets.

