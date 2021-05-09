Hina Khan Reveals What She Enjoys Doing Most In Kashmir; Find Out

Television actor Hina Khan's shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay have garnered her immense popularity over the years. The actor recently revealed her favourite thing to do in Kashmir. She also revealed her favourite destination to travel to. Here are a few unknown facts about Hina Khan.

Hina Khan loves visiting Dargahs in Kashmir

In a recent interview with India Forums, Hina spoke about her favourite place to do in Kashmir. She revealed that she likes going barefoot to shrines and Dargahs around Kashmir. It is one of her favourite childhood memory. When asked about the most interesting destination she has been to, Hina said that she loved Scotland and its history. She had also been to New York recently and mentioned that it's one of the most happening destinations people must visit.

Hina Khan admires Priyanka Chopra

Hina always wanted to try being a journalist and interview celebrities. While talking about her favourite celebrity Instagram feed, she mentioned that she loved Priyanka Chopra's Instagram feed. The actor has met The Sky is Pink actor personally and thinks her candid pictures are beautiful. Hina complimented Priyanka Chopra for being a free spirit and not worrying about what people think of her.

She would also like to be stuck in an elevator along with her so they could discuss fashion together. She also revealed that black is the safest colour and her go-to party outfits are usually black in colour. Hina fills her stomach up before going shopping as she believes that it gives her the energy to hunt for the right outfit.

A sneak peek into Hina Khan's Instagram

A week ago Hina informed her followers that she has been infected with COVID-19. She mentioned that she has been taking precautionary measures while being home quarantined. She also suggested people who came in contact with her get themselves checked. She also shared a few pictures with actor Shaheer Sheikh. Hina wore a blue and beige dye printed jogger suit while clicking pictures with Shaheer.

Promo Image source: Hina Khan's Instagram

