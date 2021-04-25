Hina Khan Reveals Why Diet Is Crucial For Haircare; Gives Her 'trusted Tip And Tricks'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina Khan took to her Youtube channel to share her 'most trusted tips and tricks' to maintain healthy hair. The actress launched her official Youtube channel two years ago where she posts interactive content such as makeup and workout videos with her fans. In one of her videos on Youtube, Hina sat down to chat about haircare with her fans and gave out her personal secrets to healthy hair.

Hina Khan on why diet is important for haircare

In the Youtube video titled 'My hair care routine', Hina talked about the importance of having a healthy diet in order to maintain the good health of your hair. The actress stated that she had always emphasized that maintaining a healthy diet is just as important as working out. Giving out a list of healthy food items her fan should consume, Hina stated that they should ensure consuming food with fatty acids, proteins, almonds, walnuts, beans, berries, and seeds, etc.

The actress stressed about eating the right foods for hair and also urged her fans to drink as much water. Hina continued stating that whatever we eat reflects on our hair and hence it is important to have a proper diet for haircare. Lastly, Hina ensured her fans that following a proper diet will reduce hair-related problems such as breakage and hair fall.

A look at Hina Khan's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 12 million followers, Hina Khan's Instagram gives her fans a small glimpse into her professional and personal life. Recently, the actress uploaded several pictures with actor Shaheer Sheikh which made her fans speculate an upcoming project of the duo. The actress also shares pictures and videos of her workouts on her social media.

Latest Hina Khan's shows

Hina Khan rose to prominence among the Indian audience with her lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She went on to star in serials and reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Naagin 5. Hina Khan also starred in the crime drama movie Hacked which was released in February last year alongside Rohan Shah and Tanvi Thakkar.

Promo Pic Credit: Hina Khan IG